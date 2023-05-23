JAC 12th Result 2023 Science Stream Result Out, 81.45% Students Pass Jharkhand Inter Exam

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 12th results. This year, 81.45 percent students from science stream have qualified the board examination. Education Secretary K Ravi Kumar and JAC Chairman Anil Kumar Mahato released the results at press conference. Students can check their results from the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth from their admit card to view their results on the results websites.

JAC 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

This year top 3 places are secured by girls candidate in science stream examination. The state government has also instructed district authorities to honor meritorious students. Jharkhand Board students should also note that this is the provisional mark sheet from the board.

Rank 1 – Divya Kumari with total marks 479

Rank 2- Khushi Kumari with total marks 476

Rank 3- Priyanka Ghose with marks 475

Jharkhand Board students have to collect the hard copy of the original marksheet from their school. The marksheet collected from the school will be valid and original. Students must use those marksheet in admission process for colleges. On the other hand, the toppers from the school will be honored by the respective principals.

Students must receive at least 33 percent in every subject to pass the course. Based on their JAC Board Class 12 Result 2023, candidates who achieve these conditions will be deemed successful and able to move forward with their higher education plans. The Jharkhand Academic Council will soon release the dates and examination fees for re-evaluation process.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for any notification. Students must approach their respective school authorities incase of any confusion. It is to be noted that applications for re-evaluation will be accepted through schools, and the school authorities will provide the necessary guidance and assistance for the application process.

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result: How to download marksheet

Step 1: Open Jharkhand board or JAC official website – jac.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 12 Result 2023 link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to enter your login details and hit the submit tab

Step 4: Your JAC Result 2023 will open in a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference