JAC 2023: Class 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon At jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is preparing to release the JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2023 in the near future. According to recent reports, the Jharkhand Education Board is expected to announce the results today, May 20. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time of the results announcement. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access and download their Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2023 from various official websites, including jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC Results 2023: How to check Class 10 and 12 Results

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) such as jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jacresults.com.

Step 2: Navigate for the link on the homepage that mentions ‘JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result’ or ‘Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2023’.

Step 3: Click on the relevant link based on your examination (Class 10 or 12).

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Enter the required details accurately and click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: The JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 for your examination will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take a moment to review your result and ensure that all the information is correct. If necessary, you can download the result by clicking on the provided download button on the website. It is recommended to take a printout of the result for future reference and record keeping.

Advertisement

JAC Results 2023: How To check class 10th and 12th results through SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your feature phone.

Step 2: Type the following message: JHA10 or JHA12 (depending on your exam) followed by a space and your Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the message to the number 5676750.

Step 4: Wait for the revert message, which will contain your subject-wise marks.

Advertisement

On behalf of the Jharkhand board, the Class 10 exams were administered from March 14 to April 3 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Similarly, the Class 12 board exams, also conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council, took place from March 14 to April 5.