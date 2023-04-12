Trends :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » JAC Class 8th, 11th Admit Card 2023 Released, Steps to Download

JAC Class 8th, 11th Admit Card 2023 Released, Steps to Download

The JAC class 8th exam will be held tomorrow, April 13. Meanwhile, the class 9th examination is underway. Whereas, the class 11th examination is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 16:53 IST

Jharkhand, India

The JAC Class 8th exam will be held tomorrow in two sessions (Representative image)
The JAC Class 8th exam will be held tomorrow in two sessions (Representative image)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for class 8th and 11th annual exams 2023. Schools across the state can download the admit cards from the JAC official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the official schedule, the JAC class 8th exam will be held tomorrow, April 13. Meanwhile, the class 9th examination is underway. Whereas, the class 11th examination is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19.

To avoid any last-minute rush, students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools before the last date. Students appearing for the annual exams must carry their admit cards to the exam centre without fail. Those without the admit card, will not be allowed to appear for the test.

Advertisement

The JAC Class 8th exam will be held tomorrow in two sessions. The first session will take place from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while the second session is scheduled to begin from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. While Hindi, English, and any one of the other language subjects will be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm, mathematics, science, and social science will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The exam will be held through Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets.

JAC Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit JAC’s official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC Admit Card link for your respective class.

RELATED NEWS

Step 3: On the new page, enter school login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The respective JAC Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket.

Advertisement

Students can download the JAC model question papers from the official website for the class 11 exams. To access the model question paper, you need to go to the download section on the homepage and click on the relevant subject under the model question paper for intermediate examination- 2021.

Check upcoming board exam result dates here.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

first published: April 12, 2023, 15:13 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 16:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures