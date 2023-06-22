JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Dates Announced At jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Check Schedule

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) has recently released a tentative counselling schedule counselling for JAC Delhi’s B. Tech and B. Arch courses. To participate in the counselling process which will consist of five rounds and one spot round, candidates must visit the official website of JAC at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The registration and choice-filling procedure has already commenced, and the deadline for registration is June 25. It is important to note that if candidates fail to fill in their choices before the registration deadline, the committee will automatically lock the options on their behalf.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Tentative Schedule

Advertisement

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 1

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result: June 28

Physical Reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee: June 30 to July 6

Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 6

Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 2

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result: July 7

Physical Reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee: July 10 to 11

JAC Delhi Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 11

Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25

New Registrations along with payment of application fee/change in preference of choice: July 12 to 13

Verification of documents (CW, Bonus & KM): July 14

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 3

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result: July 17

Physical Reporting After Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee: July 18 to 19

JAC Delhi Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 19

Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 4

Seat Allotment Result: July 21

Physical Reporting After Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee: July 24 to 25

Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25

Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 5