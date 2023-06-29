Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Candidates who registered themselves for the JAC Delhi counselling 2023 can check the round 1 allotment results from the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 14:22 IST

Applicants who received seat offers in JAC Delhi round 1 of counselling may confirm or float their seats (Representative image)

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi has released the counselling results of the round 1 seat allotment list today, June 29. Candidates who registered themselves for the JAC Delhi counselling 2023 can check the round 1 allotment results from the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Applicants who received seat offers in round 1 of counselling may confirm or float their seats. To accept the seats, candidates must submit the acceptance fee online. If candidates don’t pay, their admission will be revoked. Meanwhile, applicants who enrolled but did not receive admission in round one may try again in round two of JAC Delhi 2023 counselling.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: How to Check

Step 1- Go to jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2- Navigate towards the latest announcement section and check the link of ‘JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results

Step 3- Click the link and enter the login credentials asked.

Step 4- Your seat allotment number will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check the seat allotment result and download the file. A candidate can also download the seat allotment round one results for future reference.

Those who scored up to 60,000 ranks in JEE Main 2023 CRL (Common Rank List), such candidates may physically report after paying the seat acceptance fee by tomorrow, June 30. Candidates who are qualified and have a CRL rank of up to 15,000 may report to the institutions until July 5. Candidates who are qualified and have a rank higher will get until July 6 to report to the colleges they are selected for. Candidates who are shortlisted may freeze the seat they have been assigned after being granted provisional admission, in case, they do not want to move to a better seat or institution based on their chosen options.

    • Admission to BTech programmes at NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW is determined by the student’s performance on JEE Main 2023 paper 1 via JAC Delhi counselling process. Admissions to IIIT Delhi will be based on percentile scores from paper 1 of JEE Main 2023, as well as additional points for accomplishments in Olympiads, sports, culture, and innovation, among others.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 14:15 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 14:22 IST
