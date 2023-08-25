Jadavpur University: Army-like Fatigues Group Enters University, Police Complaint Lodged

A complaint was lodged in Jadavpur police station on Thursday a day after a group of men and women in camouflage gear like military personnel entered Jadavpur University and positioned themselves outside its administrative headquarters. Jadavpur University officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told reporters that the group claimed themselves as representatives of a human rights group. Sau, however, asked them to introduce themselves through a written communique along with their credentials.

Also Read: JU Student Death: Group of Seniors Used To Do ‘Dadagiri’, Says First-Year Student

Advertisement

A police officer said a complaint was lodged at Jadavpur police station against one Quazi Sadeque Hossain, the self-styled secretary general of ‘Asian Human Rights Society’, who along with 25-30 others entered the campus on Wednesday afternoon in army uniform.

“Around 4.20 pm, a person identified as Quazi Sadeque Hossain, who claimed himself as the secretary general of ‘Asian Human Rights Society,’ along with 20-30 others entered the campus in army uniform," the official said, adding the complaint was lodged by a sub-inspector of the police station.