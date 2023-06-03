Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Jadavpur University Establishes Gender-neutral Toilet for LGBTQIA+ Students

Jadavpur University Establishes Gender-neutral Toilet for LGBTQIA+ Students

LGBTQIA+ activist Shivadooti Mandal, a student of Comparative Literature, called it a victory for the community and fulfilment of their long-pending demand

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 11:57 IST

West Bengal, India

Calcutta University Pro Vice Chancellor Asis Chatterjee said a gender-neutral toilet will be established on the College Street campus (Representational pic/PTI File)
Calcutta University Pro Vice Chancellor Asis Chatterjee said a gender-neutral toilet will be established on the College Street campus (Representational pic/PTI File)

Jadavpur University has established a gender-neutral toilet on its campus for LGBTQIA+ students, an official said. The toilet was set up in the English Department in response to LGTBQIA+ community’s long-pending demand, which was also supported by their classmates and all the students’ unions, HoD Manojit Mondal told PTI.

“The campus belongs to everyone. We have taken the initiative keeping in mind the requirements of everyone," Mondal said, adding it was inaugurated on May 29. The gender-neutral toilet will be inclusive as everyone can use it, he said.

Registrar Snehamanju Basu said that more such toilets will be established in different blocks housing arts, science and engineering departments. LGBTQIA+ activist Shivadooti Mandal, a student of Comparative Literature, called it a victory for the community and fulfilment of their long-pending demand.

“We felt uncomfortable using toilets meant for men or women. The gender-neutral toilet in the English Department will help the community members in the arts faculty," Mandal said. Calcutta University Pro Vice Chancellor Asis Chatterjee said a gender-neutral toilet will be established on the College Street campus. An official of Presidency University said a gender-neutral toilet already exists on their College Street campus but students said the toilet was not being properly maintained.

top videos
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Prince Narula On Roadies & His Co-Gang Leaders Rhea Chakraborty & Gautam Gulati | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

    first published: June 03, 2023, 11:57 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 11:57 IST
    Read More