Jamia Millia Islamia 3rd On NIRF's List Of Top 5 Universities; Know The First

With the release of the CUET UG 2023 results, the admission process for various universities has gained momentum. While Delhi University (DU) remains a coveted institution for many students, it’s important to note that there are several other excellent universities in the country. The recently published National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list for 2023 highlights the top universities in India, providing alternative options for aspiring students. With the Indian Institute of Science ranked first followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University, here’s a list of the other notable universities in the top 10:

Jamia Millia Islamia

Securing the third position in the NIRF Ranking 2023, Jamia Millia Islamia is recognized as one of the top colleges in the country. Established in 1920, this central university in New Delhi has earned a score of 67.73. With its long-standing reputation for academic excellence, Jamia Millia Islamia continues to attract students from various fields.

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University, located in Kolkata, has claimed the fourth position in the NIRF Ranking 2023 with a score of 66.07. Originally established as the Bengal Technical Institute in 1905, it was later transformed into Jadavpur University in 1955. Known for its strong engineering programs, Jadavpur University has also secured the 10th rank in the engineering category.

Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), considered the largest residential university in Asia, has obtained the fifth position in the NIRF 2023 list with a score of 65.85. BHU offers a wide range of academic programs and provides hostel facilities to the majority of its students, creating a conducive learning environment.

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has earned the 9th position in the NIRF ranking, with a score of 63.88. Established in 1875 as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College, it was later reformed into Aligarh Muslim University in 1920. Located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, AMU is a prestigious central university known for its diverse academic disciplines.

University of Hyderabad

The University of Hyderabad, known for its sprawling campus spanning approximately 2324 acres, has secured the 10th position in the NIRF Ranking 2023 with a score of 62.09. With ten faculties catering to various fields of study, the University of Hyderabad offers a vibrant academic environment for students.