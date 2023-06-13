Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Two Short-Term Courses In Electronics, Drone Production

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia is currently accepting applications for two skill-based short-term courses in electronics and drone production. The CIE will provide courses in Drone Manufacturing and Assembling Assistance, and Electronics Hardware Assembling pursuant to Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY 4.0). Students will gain knowledge and practical skills in these industries that are developing through these courses.

Each course has a total of 30 seats available, and enrolment will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. Candidates must have completed their 12th grade (10+2) and have a scientific background, or they must have completed their diploma in engineering/ be enrolled in a B.Tech. or M.Tech. programme. Regular students, graduates, start-up founders in the same field, and working professionals wishing to expand their skill sets can enrol in the courses. The application for the short term courses can be submitted online at https://forms.gle/ehUNejjFrZr7CV6QA by June 30.