Jamia Millia Islamia Declares Entrance Test Results for 17 UG, PG Courses

The Office of the Controller of Examinations, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared the entrance test results of 17 programs for the session 2023-24. A list of provisionally selected candidates is available on JMI Examinations’ website- www.jmicoe.in.

The admission process for the following programs shall begin on July 10, 2023, and end on July 14, 2023.

1- M08 MA Economics

2- M09 MA Political Science

3- M11 MA Public Admin.

4- M12 MA Sociology

Advertisement

5- A09 Advance Diploma in Counseling Psychology

6- B13 Bachelor in Library Science

7- B10 BFA Painting

8- B12 BFA Art Education

9- B11 BFA Sculpture

10- B09 BFA Applied Arts

11- G09 PG Diploma in Still Photography

12- G10 PG Diploma in acting

13- M20 MA Mass Com

14- M21 MA Convergent Journalism

15- M22 MA Development Communication

16- M23 MA Visual Effects

17- D01 Diploma in Engineering.

The candidates are advised to visit JMI Examinations’ website for regular updates as results of other programs shall follow in a few days’ time. The provisionally selected candidates who fail to take admission within the stipulated period mentioned in the admission notice shall not be considered for admission and no request to this effect shall be entertained.