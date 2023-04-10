Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Registration Deadline For Admission to UG Courses via CUET UG 2023

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the registration deadline for admission to undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 till April 12. Earlier, the last date to apply was April 10. The university extended the deadline after receiving requests from ‘a large number of students’. Candidates can apply for Jamia UG programmes on the official website at jmicoe.in.

“On request of a large number of students, the vice chancellor, JMI, has very kindly approved extension in the last date of registration to U.G. programmes of the university whose entrance test will be conducted by CUET for the academic session 2023-24 from 10.4.2023 to 12.4.2023. The applicants who wish to register may visit JMI examination website, i.e, www.jmicoe.in," reads the official notice.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2023: How to Apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to Jamia Millia Islamia official page

Step 2: Click on the UG registration link

Step 3: Register yourself, fill up the form

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit and download the form for further use

Jamia Millia Islamia is conducting admissions via CUET 2023 for a total of 15 programmes. This includes BA (Hons) (Turkish Lang and Literature) (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Urdu, BA (Hons) Korean Language, BA (Hons) Persian, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics and BA (Hons) Economics.

The varsity had earlier written to the University Grants Commission (UGC), informing it that it will implement CUET-UG in all courses from the academic year 2024-25 as it requires sufficient time to change admission rules. The UGC introduced the CUET last year for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), however, did not adopt the CUET for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. CUET UG 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31.

Read all the Latest Education News here