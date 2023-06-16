Jamia Millia Islamia Introduces Dual Degree Programme In BSc Aeronautics

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indocopter Private Limited (ICPL) on June 14 to offer a BSc Aeronautics dual degree programme. JMI and ICPL have decided to collaborate in the field of training as the aviation industry has exponential growth prospects in the country.

The MoU for the academic collaboration was signed by JMI Registrar Prof. Nazim Husain Al Jafri and Mr Ajay Shah, CEO, ICPL in the presence of JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri), Prof. Mini Thomas, Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Prof. Anwar Shahzad Siddiqui, Nodal Officer, BSc Aeronautics Programme, JMI, Mr Sanjay Shrivastava, QM, ICPL and other senior officials from the two sides.

BSc Aeronautics is a dual degree course which is being awarded by JMI and a Certificate of Recognition in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering will be issued by ICPL with necessary approval of the DGCA, Govt. of India. The course will enable students to appear in the DGCA module and after passing the module examination, the licence will be issued by the DGCA.