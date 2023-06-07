Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Jamia Millia Islamia Invites Applications for Admission to Distance and Online Mode Programmes

CDOE, JMI offers 12 online programmes- B.A.(General), B.Com, BBA, M.Com, MA in Urdu, History, Education, English, Hindi, Sociology, Political Science, Public Administration, and Sociology

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 17:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Interested students can apply online at jmi.ucanapply.com (File Photo)
Interested students can apply online at jmi.ucanapply.com (File Photo)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) invites application for both Distance and Online mode admissions at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic session 2023-24. Interested students can apply online at jmi.ucanapply.com. The last date to submit an online application is June 30, 2023.

CDOE, JMI offers 12 online programmes- B.A.(General), B.Com, BBA, M.Com, MA in Urdu, History, Education, English, Hindi, Sociology, Political Science, Public Administration, and Sociology. Application forms and Prospectus can be downloaded from the official website.

Programmes Offered in the ODL Mode

i) Postgraduate Programmes such as MA in History, Education, English, Hindi,

Sociology, Political Science, Public Administration, HRM, and M.Com.

ii) Undergraduate programmes such as B.A (General), B.Com, BCIBF, and BBA.

iii) Diploma programmes like PGDGC, PGDGI, DECCE.

iv) Certificate programmes CIT.CCHNT.

The applicants are advised to read the Prospectus-2023-24 and instructions carefully before filling up the form. Verification of documents and submission of fees will start from July 15 onwards. The last date for admission formalities in all respects for Non-Test Programmes is August 30, 2023.

    • Meanwhile, JMI is currently accepting applications for the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) for the Civil Services Coaching (CSC) programme 2023 from those individuals who will be attempting the UPSC Preliminary and Main Examination 2024. The deadline to submit an application for this programme, which provides free coaching and hostel amenities, is today, June 5. This opportunity is open to candidates from Minority communities, SC, ST, and women applicants.

    The RCA entrance test will be held on June 18 at 10 different locations around the nation. The locations include Srinagar, Jammu, Patna, Delhi, Guwahati, Lucknow Mumbai, Malappuram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. On the website of JMI’s Office of the Controller of Examinations, located at jmicoe.in, candidates will find comprehensive information on the entrance exam format, prerequisites, testing locations, and amenities offered by the Jamia RCA. RCA is well known for being a top coaching institute for civil service preparation.

