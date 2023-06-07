Jamia Millia Islamia Invites Applications for Admission to Distance and Online Mode Programmes

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) invites application for both Distance and Online mode admissions at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic session 2023-24. Interested students can apply online at jmi.ucanapply.com. The last date to submit an online application is June 30, 2023.

CDOE, JMI offers 12 online programmes- B.A.(General), B.Com, BBA, M.Com, MA in Urdu, History, Education, English, Hindi, Sociology, Political Science, Public Administration, and Sociology. Application forms and Prospectus can be downloaded from the official website.

Programmes Offered in the ODL Mode

i) Postgraduate Programmes such as MA in History, Education, English, Hindi,

Sociology, Political Science, Public Administration, HRM, and M.Com.

ii) Undergraduate programmes such as B.A (General), B.Com, BCIBF, and BBA.

iii) Diploma programmes like PGDGC, PGDGI, DECCE.

iv) Certificate programmes CIT.CCHNT.

The applicants are advised to read the Prospectus-2023-24 and instructions carefully before filling up the form. Verification of documents and submission of fees will start from July 15 onwards. The last date for admission formalities in all respects for Non-Test Programmes is August 30, 2023.