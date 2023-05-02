Jamia Millia Islamia Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment Begins, Apply Before May 31

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has released the vacancy for 241 Non-Teaching posts in its institute. Candidates can apply for several posts including Section Officer (SO), Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDU), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Deputy Registrar. The applications have been invited through offline mode only. The deadline to register for these posts ends on May 31. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of JMI - https://www.jmi.ac.in. Aspirants are advised to thoroughly go through the eligibility criteria for the posts before applying.

JMI Recruitment 2023: How to Download Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official site of JMI - https://www.jmi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Notice’ section present on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the official notification for the ‘recruitment of the non-teaching staff’ 2023

Step 4: Read the eligibility criteria and other instructions carefully.

Step 5: Download the application form.

Step 6: Fill out the application form and send it to the given address.

Notification (https://www.jmi.ac.in/upload/advertisement/jobs_advt1_2023april29.pdf)

Application Form (https://www.jmi.ac.in/upload/menuupload/jobform_non_teaching.pdf)

Every post has different eligibility criteria. Therefore, candidates are suggested to refer to the circular and know about the age limit, document specifications, pay scale and other important details for respective posts. They need to have a PG Degree/Bachelor/12th Pass/BE/B.Tech in Computer Science to apply for the mentioned posts.

The selection process for the exam will consist of four stages. Written, Skill Test (as per the post), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

According to the notice, candidates who applied for the non-teaching staff in 2021, will have to apply again this time. They should also fulfil the eligibility criteria for the posts. The payment of the application fee has, however, been exempted for these candidates.

Applicants who wish to apply for the JMI Non-Teaching posts must mail their application to the Registrar’s Office at Jamia Millia Islamia, 2nd Floor, Maulana Mohamed Ali Jauhar Marg, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025.

