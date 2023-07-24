Jamia Millia Islamia to Set up Medical College Soon, Open Overseas Campus

A medical college will be opened at Jamia Millia Islamia, vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar has said. She also announced that JMI is exploring possibilities to open overseas campuses in middle-east and other foreign countries. During her address at the university’s centenary year convocation, the VC highlighted the future plans to further strengthen the ‘Brand Jamia’. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the convocation held at Vigyan Bhavan.

For a long time, there was a demand for setting up a medical policy for Jamia Millia, which has been approved by the ministry, said Akhtar. “I feel extremely privileged and fortunate to be working under the progressive leadership of our enlightened Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is his constant and strong support that we are able to move ahead so remarkably and achieved extraordinary progress," said she.

Advertisement

Also read| Khushboo Khanna Tops Architecture At Jamia Millia Islamia, To Be Honoured With Gold Medal

Meanwhile, Pradhan congratulated all the students and the Jamia fraternity for the convocation ceremony. He wished the students all the best for their future endeavours. He said that institutions like Jamia are providing intellectual leadership and playing an important role in Amritkal. “Today, when the whole world is looking at India and its system, I hope that JMI will produce global humans as per the requirements of NEP that will ultimately reduce the inequality between the western world and global south."

On the establishment of a medical college in Jamia, the education minister said that Jamia will not just start a medical college but should try to make an urban research center to solve the complex medical issues of the world.