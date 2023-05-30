Jamia Reschedules RCA Entrance Dates for UPSC CSE Preparation, Exam Now on June 18

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has rescheduled the dates for the entrance exam of its Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) for preparation of the Civil Services Coaching (CSC) programme 2023. The RCA prepares applicants for the Civil Services Coaching program. As per the latest updates, candidates have time to apply for the Jamia RCA at the official website jmicoe.in till June 5. The online correction window will re-open for editing on June 6. The application process commenced on April 20.

According to the revised official schedule, the Civil Services Coaching entrance test will be conducted on June 18. The entrance exam will be held at 10 recognised centres across the country – Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Malappuram (Kerala). The test will consist of General Studies, which will be in an objective format as per the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) model.

The Jamia RCA CSC 2023 exam will be held in two sessions. The exam paper for general studies (which is objective type) will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by paper two (that is essay type) from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The tentative date for the declaration of the result is July 18, while the interviews are expected to be scheduled between July 22 and August 12. Meanwhile, the final results are likely to be published on August 10. The deadline to complete the admission process is August 20.

The registration process for applicants on the waiting list will take place on August 24 and August 25. The admission process for the waiting list aspirants will occur on August 28, which will be followed by an orientation program for classes on August 31.

RCA CSC 2023 Exam will be in English, Hindi, and Urdu languages. There will be an essay writing component in English, Hindi, and Urdu to assess the candidate’s general awareness, critical thinking, logical thinking, reasoning, comprehension, and written communication skills. Negative marking will be applicable for the objective-type questions, with one-third of the marks being deducted for each incorrect answer.