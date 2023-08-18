Jammu And Kashmir UG Admission First Seat Allotment List Released, Check At jkadmission.samarth.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Higher Education Department has published the first CSAS allocation list for Jammu and Kashmir UG admissions. Candidates who applied for the Jammu and Kashmir UG admissions can check their allotted seats through the official website, jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.

JK UG First Seat Allotment List: How To Check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the board at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option and add details such as your CUET registration number, password, and captcha.

Step 3: Your Jammu and Kashmir UG round 1 merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the list carefully.

Step 5: If required, download the JK UG first-seat allotment list for further admission purposes.

JK UG First Seat Allotment List: Documents Required

-4 passport-size photographs

-Class 12 marks cards

-Provisional Certificate

-Class 10 marks card

-Domicile/Permanent Resident Certificate

-Proof of Father’s Occupation (Non-Domicile of J&K: Central Govt. Employee/PSU)

-Achievement Certificates (NSS-BSG/NCC/SPORTS/ECA, if any)

-Category Certificate (SC/ST/OSC/EWS/RBA/PSP), if applicable

-Defence Personnel Certificate, if applicable

-Single Girl Category Certificate, if applicable

-Kashmiri Migrant Category Certificate, if applicable

-Physically Challenged Category Certificate

-Conduct Certificate

-Migration Certificate

-Eligibility Form (To be filled out at the college for candidates other than JK Board)

It is important to note that candidates will have to carry originals as well as Xerox copies of each and every document mentioned above.