JEE Advance 2023: IIT Increases Intake This Year, Total 17,385 Seats Available

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced an increase in the number of available seats this year. A total of 17,385 seats are now available in all 23 IITs across India, indicating a slight rise from last year’s total of 16,598 seats.

According to Professor Bishnupada Mandal, the Organizing Chairperson of JEE (Advanced) 2023, the available information indicates that the total number of seats for admissions in IITs this year is 17,385, which includes the inclusion of female supernumerary seats, Indian Express reported.

The online registration process for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling 2023 started on June 19 and will conclude on June 28. Those who qualified in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam are now eligible to register for IIT admission counseling on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link titled “Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2023."

Step 3: Enter the JEE Mains or JEE Advanced registration details as requested on the new window.

Step 4: Fill out the JoSAA counseling form as required.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and make the payment, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit the registration form.

The JoSAA 2023 counseling process will span across six rounds and encompass various stages, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation. On June 18, the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

This year, a total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, out of which 1,80,372 appeared for the test, and 43,773 students successfully cleared it. Among the qualified applicants, approximately 7,509 are female students. In order to secure admission to IITs and the NIT+ system, candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria.