Son Of Govt School Teachers, JEE Advanced AIR 1 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy Says 'Starting Early' is Key

One aspect that has worked for JEE Advanced 2023 All India Rank 1 Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy was his ‘consistency’. “I maintained a consistent study routine, dedicating regular hours to learning and revision," said Vavilala. The son of government school teachers, Vavilala now aims to get admission into IIT Bombay. He wants to pursue BTech in Computer Science Engineering.

A native of Hyderabad, he started his JEE Advanced preparation journey in class 11th. He said that starting early helped him to lay the foundation for the exam by strengthening his understanding of fundamental concepts in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. “This early start allowed me to gradually build my knowledge and skills over time," said Vavilala.

He bagged AIR 15 in the JEE Main 2023. He scored 341 marks out of 360 or 94.74 percentile in the exam. Further, he earned a spot in the INMO First Level Olympiad selections. He completed his class 12th from CBSE. He achieved a perfect 10/10 GPA in class 10 and 987/1000 in his class 12 exams.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, the top rank holder emphasised understanding concepts deeply rather than merely memorising them and said this approach helped him to tackle complex problems and apply his knowledge effectively during the JEE Advanced. He advises future JEE aspirants to focus on building a strong conceptual foundation in all subjects.

Also read| JEE Advanced AIR 3 Rishi Kalra Aspires To Work In Research, Set Up His Own Startup

“Regular and consistent practice is key to improving problem-solving skills. Seeking guidance from mentors for clarification or concepts, maintaining a positive mindset, staying motivated, and managing time effectively is crucial for success," he said.

Vavilal Chidvilas said that his preparation strategy for JEE Advanced revolved around three key elements — comprehensive understanding, practice, and self-discipline. To get acquainted with examination patterns he solved a wide variety of problems from different sources, including previous years’ papers and mock tests, to enhance his problem-solving skills.