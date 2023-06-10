JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key Releasing Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is all set to release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2023 tomorrow, June 11. Candidates who appeared for the IIT entrance exam will be able to access their JEE Advanced answer key 2023 for both paper 1 and paper 2 on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, once it is released.

With the JEE Advanced answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score by matching the question IDs on the question paper, response sheet, and answer key. On June 9, IIT Guwahati released the JEE Advanced response sheet and question paper for both papers.

According to the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2023 results will be declared on June 18 by IIT Guwahati. A total of 1,80,226 candidates had appeared for both papers 1 and 2, this year.

Advertisement

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to JEE Advanced’s official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘Important announcement’ section, click on the JEE Advanced answer key link.

Step 3: Then click on the JEE Advanced (Paper 1 / Paper 2) answer key.

Step 4: You will be directed to the ‘Candidate login’ page. Enter your registration number, date of birth (DoB) and mobile number.

Step 5: After entering all the details, click on the submit link.

Step 6: The JEE Advanced answer key 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save and download the answer key as well as keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

Currently, candidates can retrieve their response sheets from the official site of JEE Advanced. The provisional answer key will be available on June 11, allowing students to raise objections, if necessary, until June 12.

Advertisement

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit jeeadv.ac.in, which is the official site of JEE Advanced.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - “JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet" available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, key in the required login credentials correctly.