JEE Advanced 2023: Check IIT Delhi’s Cut-Off For BTech Courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on Sunday, June 4. Paper 1 of the IIT entrance exam will be held from 9 am to noon, while paper 2 is scheduled to take place on the same day from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on the same day.

The exam is held for students seeking admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs, and a few other top educational institutions across the country. Based on the JEE Advanced result, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process will be conducted for all engineering programmes offered by the leading institutes. Students should keep in mind that the IIT 2023 admission is entirely based on the ranks secured by them, the number of candidates who appeared in the entrance exam, the availability of seats, and others.

Among the many institutes, IIT Delhi is the second-best institute under the engineering category, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking that was published in 2022. For this year’s admissions to the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme at IIT Delhi, candidates’ rankings in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam will serve as the determining factor. IIT Delhi’s top-notch BTech programs have consistently set the highest cut-off benchmarks among all the IITs across the nation.

IIT Delhi’s Cut-Off For BTech Courses

Candidates can check the closing ranks of the top courses offered by IIT Delhi. Below are the general category cut-off ranks of BTech courses offered by IIT Delhi:

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 102

Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree)): 197

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, BTech): 308

Mathematics and Computing (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree)): 401

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 574

Electrical Engineering (Power and Automation) (4 Years, BTech): 797

Engineering and Computational Mechanics (4 Years, BTech): 1,314

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 1,882

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 2,343

Energy Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 2,839

Engineering Physics (4 Years, BTech): 2,925

Production and Industrial Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 3,589

Chemical Engineering (5 Years, BTech-MTech (Dual Degree)): 3,956

Materials Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,259

Civil Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,316

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering (4 Years, BTech): 4,797

Textile Technology (4 Years, BTech): 5,796.

The syllabus for the JEE Advanced has been revised for this year. The new addition to the syllabus for mathematics is statistics. On the other hand, the solution of the triangle has been eliminated. Candidates must belong to the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (across all categories) in the BE/BTech Paper of JEE Main 2023 to sit for JEE Advanced 2023.