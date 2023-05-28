JEE Advanced 2023: Effective Preparation Tips to Score High Marks

The countdown has begun to give the final touches to your preparation for JEE Advanced 2023 where your learning will accelerate your journey in the competitive exam. All you need to do is stop worrying, stay balanced, and have the confidence to achieve the goal you framed for yourself and these last few days can change the game for you.

Doing a comprehensive recap of the selected most probable topics can equip you with boosted confidence to develop your appropriate approach and the best strategy for achieving success. Definitely, timing is everything. Let’s discuss some of the strategies for the IIT entrance exam:

Know the whole nine yards of the Exam

Before attempting to conquer this exam, preliminary preparation is essential to understand the exam format, including section, mark distribution, and time constraints. This is necessary for efficiently organising your knowledge and skills. And how can you forget about the negative marking? Be cautious when choosing answers in the exam as this parameter has the potential to bring your scores down.

Make an Alliance with Time

Formulate a study schedule as per your requirements and preferences. Setting a time frame for each of the subjects, by giving equal importance to them all will surely help you in preparing well for the exam, but the major inclusion you need in your schedule is proper breaks and revision sessions per day. Although time management is crucial, an active mind can only function effectively with enough rest for better retention of learned concepts,

Locked and Loaded with Resources

Have full confidence in your notes and NCERT textbooks, because over the last few days, it is best to avoid diving into new study material as it will muddle your thoughts rather than give you a stronger foundation. It is usually advised to rely on the notes that were made throughout the preparation period.

Aim for Conceptual Clarity

JEE Advanced questions frequently necessitate a thorough comprehension of ideas. Concentrate on developing a solid conceptual foundation in each subject. To improve your understanding of the topics, solve numerical problems and practice derivations. Do not jump directly on the answer, follow the steps and understand the path of reaching your answer. In the end, you will possess remarkable reasoning abilities and inimitable knowledge.

Go Through the Blast from the Past

Solve previous year’s JEE Advanced question papers to gain an understanding of the exam, time management, and questions. It will assist you in determining your strengths and shortcomings.

Attempt Mock Tests

Take full-length mock tests and solve sample papers on a regular basis to mirror the actual exam setting. This will help you improve your speed, accuracy, and time management. Analyse your performance and focus on areas that need to be improved.

Strength with Revision and Doubt Clearing

Set aside specific time for regular revision and doubt clearing. Examine key concepts, formulas, and problem-solving approaches. Seek assistance from professors, mentors, or internet forums to clear up any doubts or questions you may have.

Time is an Arrow- Hit it hard on the Goal

Exercise time management skills when answering questions. Learn to prioritise questions based on their difficulty level and the number of marks available. Try to avoid spending too much time on a single question.

Perpetual Optimism is a Force Multiplier

Keep a positive attitude throughout your preparation process by surrounding yourself with like-minded people or study groups. Set attainable goals and reward yourself for reaching them to stay motivated.

Remember that each kid is unique, so adjust your plan to your specific strengths and shortcomings. Maintain your focus, dedication, and consistency in your preparation and surely you will get the desired piece of land after the heavy storm of complexity.

— Authored by Nitin Arora, Assistant Director, Aakash BYJU’S Digital