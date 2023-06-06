JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases Question Papers, Check Analysis

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on June 4. The institute has released the question papers for both papers 1 and 2. It consists of 51 questions for 180 marks. As per students, paper 1 was between moderate to difficult level but not easy. Some students found physics easy, and maths was relatively difficult. While chemistry was not balanced as per students.

“Inorganic chemistry had a few questions which were directly from NCERT. The physical chemistry question paper covered chapters on chemical kinetics, ionic and chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, and atomic structure. Thermodynamics (with more than one question). In organic chemistry, questions were mostly asked about amines, polymers, biomolecules, and oxygen-containing compounds, some named reactions were also asked. Mixed concepts questions were asked. This section was reported moderate as per students. More weightage was given to organic chemistry," said Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering Aakash BYJU’S.

Meanwhile, in case of paper 2, questions were unbalanced and trick in math papers, say experts. While chemistry was moderately easy, physics was easy to moderate and most of the questions were doable. “The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult. Physics was moderately easy, chemistry was of moderate difficulty and math was relatively difficult. Paper 1 was a bit more difficult than Paper 2," said Nitin Arora, Assistant Director (Engg), Aakash BYJU’s Digital.

The exam was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to noon while paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each question paper of Paper 1 and Paper 2 for JEE Advanced 2023 includes questions from physics, chemistry, and mathematics.