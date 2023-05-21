JEE Advanced 2023: Mock Test Link Activated At jeeadv.ac.in; Exam On June 4

Indian Institute Of Technology, IIT Guwahati has released the JEE Advanced mock tests on its official website. Students who want to appear for the JEE Advanced examination to be held on June 4 can download the mock test. The service is free and can easily be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in. Practise test are released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to download mock test

Step 1: Go the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the “Examination" tab on the homepage. Click on the links labelled “Practise Test 1" and “Practise Test 2" under the “Examination" tab.

Step 3: The link will open a new page. “Please Click here to visit the practise test link for Paper-1" is the link that you need to click on. Select “Sign in" by clicking.

Step 4: The timer will appear on the screen once you select the start option. Click on the button for one of the options to choose your response. Students will gain knowledge of how to approach the question paper strategically as a result.

Step 5: To deselect your chosen answer, click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the “Clear Response" button. Click on the “Save & Next" button to save your answer.

Step 6: Click the selected option’s button once more or select “Clear Response" to unselect your selected response. simply select “Save" & Next" button to save your answer.

Paper 1 will be administered by the Indian Institute Of Technology from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second shift will take place from 2.30 to 5.30 . Students can get ready for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam by taking practise exams. On the front page of the official website, under the examination menu, they can access the practise exams.

Only the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode will be used to administer the JEE (Advanced) test in 2023. Candidates are recommended to take the mock exams offered on the website to become familiar with the CBT methodology. The admit card for JEE (Advanced) 2023 candidates who have successfully register online will be available to download from May 29.