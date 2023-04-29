JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Details

After declaring the results of JEE Main 2023 for session 2, the National Testing Agency will begin the registration for JEE Advanced. The registration process for the students will start from tomorrow, April 30, 2023. Interested students can apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced through the official website of jeeadv.ac.in.

For Indian candidates the process will start from tomorrow. The last day for the submission of application form of JEE Advanced application form is May 07, 2023. While, the last date to make transaction of the application is May 8, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for the entrance examination. Students who have are ranked in the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main ranks will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2023. The examination is scheduled on June 04, 2023. The examination authority has began the JEE Advanced registration 2023 for OCI/PIO and Foreign National candidates.

Age Limit

Candidates should be born on or after October 1, 1998 to apply for the JEE Advanced examination and five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the option of the link for JEE Advanced application link. After finding the link, select the link available for JEE Advanced application.

Step 3: A new login window will appear, enter your details and submit.

Step 4: Now start filling out the application form and uploading the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Submit the form and make the payment of the application.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2023: Registration Fee

Indian nationals from general category candidates will have to pay Rs 2,900, SC, ST, and PwD along with female applicants need to pay Rs 1,450. OCI/PIO card holders open or general category candidates must pay Rs 2,900. On the other hand, GEN-PwD along with female candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD) have to pay Rs 1,450. Candidates who are residing in SAARC countries will pay USD 90 (approximately Rs 7,500). While applicants residing in non-SAARC countries will pay USD 180 (around Rs 15,000).

JEE Advanced 2023: Selection Process

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) will be held by the 7 Zonal Coordinating IITs under the supervision of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). The JEE Advanced exam will comprise of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers will be of three-hour duration. Applicants will have to appear in both papers. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 PM while paper 2 will take place between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

