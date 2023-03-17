JEE Advanced 2023: Registration Fee Revised for Foreign Nationals

The registration fee for Overseas Citizen of India/ Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) students who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been revised. According to the new guidelines, the fee for OCI/PIO category students is at par with the amount for Indian nationals. The decision was taken in light of the Anushka Rengunthwar & Ors. Vs Union of India & Ors judgement, which prompted an emergency meeting of the exam’s Joint Admission Board earlier this month. A statement in this regard was also issued by the board. This year’s JEE Advanced exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

OCI/PIO category candidates will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023 without taking part in the JEE Main 2023, a measure that has been announced for this year only. One point aspirants should keep in mind is that the eligibility criteria will be the same as was announced previously.

“The eligibility conditions for the Overseas Citizen of India/ Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates shall remain the same as earlier announced, i.e. they will be eligible to appear directly for JEE (Advanced) 2023 without appearing in JEE (Main) 2023. This measure shall be applicable only for the year 2023. The fees payable by the OCI/PIO candidates have been revised and are at par with the fees payable by Indian nationals", a press release by the Organising Chairperson of the JEE-Advanced 2023 read.

Apart from this, the press release also stated that OCI/PIO candidates who qualify in the JEE (Advanced) 2023 will be eligible to compete for the Open category seats under the General and General-Person with Disability (PwD) categories, as applicable. Eligible Female OCI/PIO applicants who clear the exam will also be considered for the Open Female Supernumerary seats in the General-PwD and General categories, as applicable.

The JEE Advanced 2023 registration will commence from April 30. Candidates can visit the JEE Advanced website to register themselves until May 7. The website will allow aspirants to make the fee payment till May 8.

The JEE Advanced 2023 hall ticket will be available from May 29 to June 4. The exam will be conducted on June 4 in two shifts. Paper 1 of JEE Advanced 2023 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

