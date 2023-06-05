JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheet to Release on June 9

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on Sunday, June 4. The exam consisted of two papers, which were completed within a three-hour timeframe. The subjects covered in the exam were physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) response sheet and final answer key will be made available soon on the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the schedule, IIT Guwahati will issue the candidates’ response sheet on Friday, June 9 at 5 pm. Once it is released, candidates can download the response sheet by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced. “The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2023 candidate portal (to visit candidate portal, refer to https://jeeadv.ac.in)," reads the JEE Advanced 2023 information bulletin.

As per the official notice, the provisional answer for both paper 1 and 2 will be released on June 11 at 10 am. It is important to note that the provisional answer key is tentative and is subject to change. Candidates may voice any objections on the candidate portal following the display of the provisional answer key from June 11 to June 12. The final answer keys will be posted on the website after taking into account candidate input.

JEE Advanced Candidate’s Response Sheet 2023: How to Download

Step 1 - Visit JEE Advanced official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the main page, look for the JEE Advanced 2023 candidate’s response sheet link and click on it.

Step 3 - On the new window, enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and password.

Step 4 - The JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5 - Check and download the JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheet

Step 6 - Print a copy of the response sheet for future reference.

The results of the JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18. Additionally, candidates will receive a text message regarding the declaration of results on their registered mobile numbers. Candidates who have appeared for both papers 1 and 2 of the exam will be taken into consideration for ranking. The rank lists will be prepared based on the aggregate marks obtained in the exam.