JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheets Releasing Today at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT) will release the response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 9, at 5 pm. Candidates can download their response sheets from the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the provisional answer key will be available on June 11, allowing candidates to raise objections until June 12. The final answer key will be published on June 18.

JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced

Step 2: Locate and click on the “JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet" link.

Step 3: A login screen will appear. Enter the required login details specific to JEE Advanced 2023.

Step 4: Once logged in, you will be able to access the response sheet on the portal.

Steps to calculate marks using JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet:

First, candidates need to review their recorded responses in the response sheet and compare them with the correct answers provided in the answer key.

Next, they should apply the marking scheme of the exam. Assign marks for each correct answer and deduct marks for incorrect answers based on the predetermined marking scheme.

After assigning and deducting marks, calculate the total marks for correct answers and subtract the marks for wrong answers. This will give the raw score for JEE Advanced 2023.