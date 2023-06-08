JEE Advanced 2023 Result Update: Know Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks For IIT Admissions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, will release the Joint Entrance Examination ( JEE) Advanced 2023, cut-off marks for various categories on June 18. It will be available for the candidates on the official website of JEE Advanced— jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check the cutoff to know the minimum marks which the General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST category students will require to get admitted to IIT. The minimum marks will be released category-wise on the day of the result along with the final answer key.

The information brochure that determines the ideal cut-off for the Jee Advanced 2023 exam mentions that the SC/ST category applicants have to score a minimum of 17.5 per cent of the overall score whereas the General category has to achieve 31.5 per cent to get included in the rank list.

JEE Advanced 2023 Cut Off For Rank List

Rank list Minimum percentage of aggregate marks Common rank list (CRL) 35 GEN-EWS rank list 31.5 ORC-NGE rank list 31.5 SC rank list 17.5 ST rank list 17.5 Common-PwD rank list (CRL–PwD ) 17.5 GEN-FWS-PWD rank list 17.5 OBC-NCI-PWD rank list 17.5 SC-PwD rank list 17.5 ST-PwD rank list 17.5 Preparatory course rank lists 8.75

According to the 2022 cut-off of this nationwide entrance examination for engineering, the minimum aggregate marks for the General category was 50 while the cut-off for SC/ST candidates was 28 marks. However, to get placed in the rank list of the exam, the general candidate had to score a minimum of 13.89 per cent of the aggregate marks whereas SC/ST applicants had to score 7.78 per cent for the same