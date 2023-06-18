JEE Advanced 2023 Results Announced, Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results were announced today, June 18, by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. The results were released at a press conference, and a link to the results was made available to all those who took the exam via jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE Updates

With a score of 341 out of 360, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IT Hyderabad zone topped the JEE Advanced 2023. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree emerged as the highest-scoring female rank holder, with a score of 298 out of 360.

IIT-JEE Advanced 2023 saw a total of 1,80,372 applicants this year, of which 43773 qualified. 7509 female students and 36204 male students qualified the JEE Advanced this year

JEE Advanced 2023: Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

Rank List Minimum Marks in Each Subject Minimum Aggregate Marks Common Rank List (CRL) 8 86 OBC-NCL rank list 7 77 GEN-EWS rank list 7 77 SC rank list 4 43 ST rank list 4 43 Common-PwD rank list(CRL-PWD) 4 43 OBC-NCL-PWD rank list 4 43 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 4 43 SC-PWD rank list 4 43 ST-PWD rank list 4 43 Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 2 22

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was administered on June 4. The provisional answer key was published on June 11, and candidate response sheets were accessible beginning from June 9. Students had until June 12 to voice their objections to the provisional answer key.

IT JEE Advanced 2023: Criteria For Inclusion Into Rank List