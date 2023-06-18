Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
JEE Advanced 2023 Results Announced, Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

JEE Advanced 2023 Results Announced, Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: JEE Advanced 2023 saw a total of 1,80,372 applicants this year, of which 43773 qualified. The results are available at jeeadv.ac.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 13:40 IST

New Delhi, India

IIT-JEE Advanced 2023 saw a total of 1,80,372 applicants this year, of which 43773 qualified
IIT-JEE Advanced 2023 saw a total of 1,80,372 applicants this year, of which 43773 qualified (Representative Image)

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results were announced today, June 18, by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. The results were released at a press conference, and a link to the results was made available to all those who took the exam via jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE Updates 

With a score of 341 out of 360, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IT Hyderabad zone topped the JEE Advanced 2023. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree emerged as the highest-scoring female rank holder, with a score of 298 out of 360.

IIT-JEE Advanced 2023 saw a total of 1,80,372 applicants this year, of which 43773 qualified. 7509 female students and 36204 male students qualified the JEE Advanced this year

JEE Advanced 2023: Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

Rank ListMinimum Marks in Each SubjectMinimum Aggregate Marks
Common Rank List (CRL)886
OBC-NCL rank list777
GEN-EWS rank list777
SC rank list443
ST rank list443
Common-PwD rank list(CRL-PWD)443
OBC-NCL-PWD rank list443
GEN-EWS-PwD rank list443
SC-PWD rank list 4 43
 ST-PWD rank list 4 43
Preparatory course (PC) rank lists2 22

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam was administered on June 4. The provisional answer key was published on June 11, and candidate response sheets were accessible beginning from June 9. Students had until June 12 to voice their objections to the provisional answer key.

IT JEE Advanced 2023: Criteria For Inclusion Into Rank List

    • Rank ListMinimum Percentage Of Marks In Each SubjectMinimum Percentage Of  Aggregate Marks
    Common Rank List (CRL)6.83%23.89%
    OBC-NCL rank list6.15%21.50%
    GEN-EWS rank list6.15%21.50%
    SC rank list3.42%11.95%
    ST rank list3.42%11.95%
    Common-PwD rank list(CRL-PWD)3.42%11.95%
    OBC-NCL-PWD rank list3.42%11.95%
    GEN-EWS-PwD rank list3.42%11.95%
    SC-PWD rank list 3.42%11.95%
     ST-PWD rank list 3.42%11.95%
    Preparatory course (PC) rank lists1.71%5.98%

    The qualifying applicants must now attend the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other institutions now that the results have been announced. The counselling is carried out by JoSAA for a total of 118 institutions.

    first published: June 18, 2023, 13:16 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 13:40 IST
