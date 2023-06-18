JEE Advanced 2023 Results Today, Steps To Check Results At jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will release the JEE Advanced 2023 results, today. As per the official website, IIT Guwahati will announce the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced results at 10 AM. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scorecards on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE

JEE Advanced 2023 results: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official website of JEE Advanced.

Step 2: Locate the option that says, “IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023 Link."

Step 3: Provide your advanced roll number, date of birth, and phone number in the designated fields.

Step 4: Click on the option “I’m not a robot."

Step 5: Click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: The JEE Advanced 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. Paper I took place from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. In addition to the results, the institute will also publish the final answer key.

For the JEE Advanced Rank List 2023, a tie-breaking rule is implemented when two or more candidates obtain the same marks. The following guidelines are followed to determine their ranks: