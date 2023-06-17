JEE Advanced 2023 Results Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in, Check Result Time

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will declare the much awaited results for the JEE Advanced 2023 tomorrow at 5 pm. The official website, jeeadv.ac.in, will have an active link to download the JEE Advanced 2023 results once they are announced. Hence, it is important to stay updated tomorrow and promptly download the JEE Advanced result before users traffic.

JEE Advanced 2023 result: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official exam website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the relevant link labelled “JEE Advanced 2023 Result" on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password, in the provided fields to access the result.

Step 4- The JEE Advanced scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Carefully review your scores and select the download option.

Step 6- Save a copy of the result to your device for future reference.

