JEE Advanced 2023 Today, Check Exam-Day Guidelines To Follow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati are gearing up to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 session today, June 4. JEE Advanced 2023 is split into two shifts and papers. Paper 1 will take place during the morning shift from 9 AM to noon, and Paper 2 will take place during the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Additionally, attendance in both papers is mandatory.

Candidates with a JEE Main 2023 rank of less than 2,50,000 were allowed to register for JEE Advanced 2023. On May 29, the NTA issued the JEE Advanced admit card. Candidates’ names, application numbers, dates of birth, signatures, exam dates, pictures, and exam centre information will all be included on the JEE Advanced admit card.

JEE Advanced 2023: What To Carry?

The only items that may be carried into the examination facility are pens, pencils, transparent bottles of water, admit card, and an original photo ID card.

According to the guidelines, candidates will not be permitted to take the exam unless they have their admit card. Those who do not have a valid admit card and authorised photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or School/College/Institute ID) will not be allowed to take the exam under any circumstances.

JEE Advanced 2023: Exam Day Guidelines