JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Results Declared on jeeadv.ac.in, How to Download

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result: Candidates need to enter their JEE Advanced 2023 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number on the login window to download the results

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 17:35 IST

New Delhi, India

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result: Clearing the AAT exam is a must for those who want to enroll in Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at IITs (Representative Image)
JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result: Clearing the AAT exam is a must for those who want to enroll in Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at IITs (Representative Image)

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has declared the results of JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 today, June 24. Candidates who appeared for the AAT 2023 can now check their scores on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates need to enter their JEE Advanced 2023 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number on the login window to download the results. Clearing the AAT exam is a must for those who want to enroll in Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at IITs.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 was conducted on June 21 in pen and paper mode from 3 am to 12 pm. The scorecard of the AAT will mention details such as the name of the candidate, registration number, category, and qualifying status of the candidate. The online application process for AAT 2023 began on June 18 and ended on June 19.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 RESULT: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Go to IIT Guwahati’s official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘AAT result 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The AAT 2023 result will appear on the screen. View and download your scorecard.

Students who qualify for the test can now fill out their AAT-specific choices starting. Also, the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE (Advanced) will select the cut-off marks for passing AAT. It is to be noted that there is no separate ranking in the AAT.

    • Also, the allotment of seats will be based only on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2023. The final seat allotment process will be done via Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling. The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds or stages during which students will have to confirm their seat by opting for freeze, float, and slide options.

    This special programme is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur only. Those who clear the JEE AAT 2023 will be eligible to apply for admission in these IITs.

