Home » education-career » JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Results To Be Declared On June 24

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Results To Be Declared On June 24

The AAT 2023 was organised for providing admissions to applicants in the BArch programmes offered by IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, and IIT BHU

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 18:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates who took the AAT 2023 will be able to check their results at jeeadv.ac.in (Representative Image)
JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will shortly be made available by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. The AAT 2023 results are scheduled to be declared on Saturday, June 24. Candidates who took the AAT 2023 will be able to check their results at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website of IIT JEE. The AAT 2023 was organised for providing admissions to applicants in the BArch programmes offered by IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, and IIT BHU.

The JEE Advanced AAT 2023 registration began on June 18 and concluded on June 19, while the entrance exam was held on June 21 at various test locations around the country.

Candidates who receive scores higher than the cut-off will be deemed to have passed the exam. The AAT does not have an independent rating system. The JEE Advanced 2023 category-based All India Rank shall serve as the only factor used to determine seat allocation and admission to the B. Arch programme will only be granted only to those candidates who passed the AAT.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result" link that will be made available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and click on submit button.

Step 4: The AT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen of your device

Step 5: Check the AAT 2023 result and download the result document.

Step 6: Keep a print out of the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result for future records.

    • The JEE Advanced AAT 2023 was a three-hour-long computer-based test (CBT). The AAT 2023 included questions from topics such as freehand drawing, geometric drawing, three-dimensional perception, imagination, and aesthetic sensitivity lessons, as well as architectural awareness.

    Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2023 results were made public on June 18, and 180372 applicants appeared in both papers 1 and 2. This year, 43773 applicants passed the JEE Advanced.

    first published: June 22, 2023, 18:19 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 18:19 IST
