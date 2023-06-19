JEE Advanced AIR 3 Rishi Kalra Aspires To Work In Research, Set Up His Own Startup

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2023 were released on June 18 by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati. Rishi Kalra from Land Craft Society Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, secured the All India Rank 3 in the JEE Advanced results for the year 2023.

Rishi, a student at DPSG Meerut Road School, highlighted that he would dedicate 10–12 hours each day to preparing for the JEE Advanced and was optimistic that, given his remarkable performance in the JEE Main, he would do well on the Advanced exam as well.

Rishi stated that he aspires to work in research and establish his own startup. Both of Rishi’s parents are medical professionals. His mother is a child specialist, while his father is an anaesthetist specialist.

Two students from Ghaziabad were among the top 10 JEE Advanced 2023 rankers. Aside from Rishi, the second student from Ghaziabad is Malay Kedia at AIR 8. Malay Kedia received All India Rank 4 in the general category of the JEE Main 2023 with a score of 100 out of 100. Notably, both Rishi and Malay scored a perfect score on the JEE Main.