JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: Declared! Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy Emerges As AIR 1, Check Toppers List

JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, June 18. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced will be able to check their results through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. Read More
180372 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in the JEE Advanced 2023. Out of these, a total of 43773 candidates have qualified the JEE Advanced this year.
The female topper of the JEE Advanced 2023 is Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone (AIR 56). She earned 298 marks in the JEE Advanced.
For those who have cleared JEE in paper 2 or those who are looking to take admission in architecture courses will have to give the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Qualified candidates can register for Architecture Aptitude Test from June 18, 10:00 AM IST to June 19, 5:00 PM.
With 341 marks, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy topped the JEE Advanced 2023.
IIT Guwahati has declared the JEE Advanced Result 2023. The results and final answer key have both been updated on jeeadv.ac.in.
Students can use admit card to check their score. The credentials mentioned on the admit card will be needed to check score. Students will also have to verify the details mentioned in scorecard with that on the admit card to ensure there is no error.
The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. Paper I took place from 9 AM to 12 noon, followed by Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM
The centralised counselling procedure for JEE Advanced 2023 will be under the supervision of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). According to the official website, the Joint Seat Allocation 2023 procedure is expected to begin on Monday, June 19, at 5 IST. The registration process and choice-filling will proceed in accordance with the timeline provided.
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the official link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Step 5: Make a hard copy of it for future use.
IIT Guwahati’s statistics indicate that almost 1,95,000 applicants registered to take the entrance exam. However, the institute claimed that 1,80,226 applicants had appeared for both papers, resulting in a 95% attendance rate.
Once the JEE Advanced 2023 results are out, toppers list, cut-offs, and percentile will also be released by NTA.
Rank 1: RK Shishir
Rank 2: Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohit Reddy
Rank 3: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
Rak 4: Vangapalli Sai Sidhartha
Rank 5: Mayank Motwani
Rank 6: Polisetty Karthikeya
Rank 7: Pratik Sahoo
Rank 8: Dheeraj Kurukunda
Rank 9: Mahit Gadhiwala
Rank 10: Vetcha Gnana Mahesh
Students need to check their scorecards well. They need to ensure that there is no error in it. In case of any error, they must raise their concerns with the relevant authorities. Basic information to check in the scorecards to ensure its error-less includes –
— Name and personal details
— Exam centre, venue etc
— Score calculation, rank
— Spelling
|Rank list
|Minimum percentage of aggregate marks
|Common rank list (CRL)
|35
|GEN-EWS rank list
|31.5
|ORC-NGE rank list
|31.5
|SC rank list
|17.5
|ST rank list
|17.5
|Common-PwD rank list (CRL–PwD )
|17.5
|GEN-FWS-PWD rank list
|17.5
|OBC-NCI-PWD rank list
|17.5
|SC-PwD rank list
|17.5
|ST-PwD rank list
|17.5
|Preparatory course rank lists
|8.75
IITs compile a merit list based on performance and reservation guidelines. In addition to the regular quota, the IITs have supernumerary seats for female and international students. The additional seats are known as supernumerary seats. Other quotas include:
For the JEE Advanced Rank List 2023, a tie-breaking rule is implemented when two or more candidates obtain the same marks –
A candidate will be given a higher rank based on how many marks they obtain in the JEE Advanced 2023 results. The candidate with the higher score in mathematics will be given a higher rank if the tie still arises. Candidates with higher Physics scores will be granted a higher rank if the aforementioned two techniques don’t work. The applicants will be given the same rank in the JEE Advanced 2023 if none of the tie-breaking criteria stated above succeeds in breaking the tie.
Along with the final scorecard, JEE Advanced final answer key will also be released. The answer key will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. The result will be based on the final answer key. The preliminary answer key was released earlier and students were given a window to raise objections.
IIT Guwahati will be announcing the result for JEE Advanced 2023 today, June 18 at 10 AM. Students will be able to check their schedule at jeeadv.ac.in.
The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was available on June 9, on the official website. The provisional answer key was released on June 11, and the last date to raise objections was till June 12.
Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released by the Institute. It is advised to carefully review the scores and ensure that the personal information printed on the scorecard is accurate.
The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 procedure will commence. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) process will commence at 5:00 pm on June 19.
According to information provided by IIT Guwahati, approximately 1,95,000 students registered for the entrance exam. However, the institute reported attendance of 95 per cent as 1,80,226 candidates appeared for both papers. Additionally, in the IIT Kanpur zone, the examination was conducted in 77 centres across 12 cities. Out of the total 23,677 registered candidates, a total of 22,955 students appeared for both papers.
Besides, IIT Patna will organise an open house for JEE Advanced 2023 qualifiers. The purpose of this event is to give potential students a thorough understanding of the college and its offerings. The open house will take place on June 20 starting at 10:30 am. Students can participate either by using the URL mentioned on the poster or by using the provided meeting link and password.