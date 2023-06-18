JEE Advanced Result 2023 LIVE: Declared! Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy Emerges As AIR 1, Check Toppers List

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IIT Hyderabad zone has earned the top spot in The JEE Advanced 2023

The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was available on June 9, on the official website. The provisional answer key was released on June 11, and the last date to raise objections was till June 12.

Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released by the Institute. It is advised to carefully review the scores and ensure that the personal information printed on the scorecard is accurate.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 procedure will commence. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) process will commence at 5:00 pm on June 19.

According to information provided by IIT Guwahati, approximately 1,95,000 students registered for the entrance exam. However, the institute reported attendance of 95 per cent as 1,80,226 candidates appeared for both papers. Additionally, in the IIT Kanpur zone, the examination was conducted in 77 centres across 12 cities. Out of the total 23,677 registered candidates, a total of 22,955 students appeared for both papers.

Besides, IIT Patna will organise an open house for JEE Advanced 2023 qualifiers. The purpose of this event is to give potential students a thorough understanding of the college and its offerings. The open house will take place on June 20 starting at 10:30 am. Students can participate either by using the URL mentioned on the poster or by using the provided meeting link and password.