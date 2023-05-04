JEE Main 2023 Andhra Pradesh Topper P Lohit Aditya Sai Shares Preparation Strategy, Aims to be a Software Engineer

One of the 43 candidates who scored 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, Andhra Pradesh’s P Lohit Aditya Sai says he felt very proud of himself when found he scored 300 out of 300 marks in the examination and secured All India Rank (AIR) of 2. Although Aditya Sai did take the JEE Main Session 1, he scored 270 out of 300 marks and wanted to overcome the mistakes he made back then thus decided to give the session 2 exams as well.

Talking about his study routine, he stated, “I started preparing for JEE Main in mid-December. Since then I have been studying from 6:30 in the morning till 10 at night. I studied math till 8:30 am, as the morning calm helped in studying the logic behind most portions. Post this, I would study chemistry till the afternoon. After lunch, I used to study physics till late at night." A student of Narayana Junior College, Brahmadevam in Lakshmipuram, Nellore, he said tall his teachers helped him point out his mistakes and improved his problem-solving skills.

The 17-year-old now aims to get into the top 100 ranking in JEE Advanced 2023. He wants to study BTech in computer science at IIT Bombay and become a software engineer.

“Reading NCERT textbooks is very helpful in JEE Main as they are extremely useful for conceptual clarity of the three subjects. Other than that, practicing the previous year’s papers was very helpful as you get an idea of what kind of questions they ask every year," Sai further added. He urges students to make short notes of all subjects as it helps candidates to revise quickly. “Everyone should also focus on the chapters which are exclusively for JEE Main but are not part of JEE Advance syllabus," he adds.

Pointing out the challenges he faced during the preparation he mentioned that he found chemistry a bit tough. To overcome the same, he started giving more than five hours to the subject every day. However, he had to cut short his study time for physics and math to compensate. He adds that he focused more on the JEE Main preparation than on the board exams. Elaborating on his examination experience he said, “I felt mathematics was a little tough because the paper was lengthy. Chemistry on the other hand, in spite of me finding it difficult I could solve really quickly."

Being calm during the examination played a key factor in his success. “Two days before the examination I mostly relaxed and slept so that I could de-stress myself," he says. He says he has been strongly inspired by his father, Sreenivasa Rao who is a civil engineer, and his mother Varalakshmi, who is a housewife. Other than his parents, his elder brother who works in Oracle supported and motivated him a lot, he said.

