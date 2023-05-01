JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC To Hear Engineering Entrance Exam Eligibility Criteria Plea Tomorrow

The Bombay High Court will hear the petition on 75% eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023 tomorrow, May 2, 2023. In the previous hearing on the matter, scheduled on April 24, 2023, the third attempt for the JEE Main 2023 was ruled out. The government and the National Testing Agency made it clear that third attempt will not be conducted.

In the last hearing of JEE Main 75 percent eligibility criteria, the judge scheduled the hearing on May 2, 2023. On the matter advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai spoke with media that government and agency requested time to collect the data to support their argument. For tomorrow the hearing is listed at number 50. The petition calls for the elimination of the eligibility requirement of 75%.

The student must either receive 75 percent of the possible points in their Class 12th Board Results or place in the top 20 percentile of their particular board, according to the NTA eligibility qualification rules. Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Results for the B.E./B. Tech Paper on April 29, 2023 for the more than 9.4 lakh candidates who registered for the exam. 43 students this year achieved a percentile score of 100 in the JEE Main 2023 January-April Session. According to the schedule, the exam was given on April 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

The cut-off for JEE (Advanced) for the general category is 90.77 this year, up from 88.41 last year, according to the NTA. It is 75.62 for individuals in the economically weaker section (EWS), which is much higher than 63.11 from the previous year. OBC, SC, and ST categories now have 73.61, 51.97, and 37.23 respectively, up from 67, 43.08, and 26.77 from the previous year. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main applicants must be selected in order to participate in JEE Advanced, for which registration opened on April 30.

Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) are based on the results of the JEE Main exam. Applicants must have completed JEE Main with a qualifying score and have ranked in the top 2.5 lakh to be eligible for admission to various IITs.

