JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court to Pass 75% Eligibility Criteria Verdict Today, How Will Candidates Get Affected?

The Bombay High Court will pass its verdict on PIL challenging 75 per cent JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria today, May 3. Bombay High Court Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S V Marne took up this matter on May 1, 2023 and today the verdict is finally going to be pronounced whether a relaxation can be granted.

JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2023 eligibility criteria make it mandatory for the candidates to score minimum 75 per cent marks in Class 12th board exams to get admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and CFT. The petition claims that it is unfair on the part of the students as it is not a reflection of their abilities.

Students have challenged the eligibility criteria because sometimes they score high marks in JEE Main but could not score 75 per cent marks in board exams leading to a fair chance being denied to them. The 75 per cent eligibility criteria rule was made in 2017-18. However, it was temporarily suspended during the Covid pandemic.

If the Bombay High Court’s will remove the JEE Main 75 per cent eligibility criteria, it will benefit the students who appeared for JEE Main 2023 as they will be getting admission on the basis of JEE Main scores only.

The National Testing Agency filed an affidavit and mentioned the eligibility criteria of a minimum 75 per cent in boards for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs/GFTIs is a sound and well-considered decision. However, NTA did not comment on the JEE Advanced 2023 eligibility criteria, as it is not the responsible authority for the same.

The plea, which has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai, was heard in the Bombay High Court on April 24 by a bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S V Marne.

For the more than 9.4 lakh applicants who registered for the exam, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Results for the B.E./B. Tech Paper were released on April 29, 2023. The cut-off for JEE (Advanced) for the general category is 90.77 this year, up from 88.41 last year, according to the NTA. It is 75.62 for EWS, which is much higher than 63.11 from the previous year. OBC, SC, and ST categories now have 73.61, 51.97, and 37.23 respectively.

