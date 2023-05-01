JEE Main 2023: Counselling Process, Top Engineering Colleges That Accept Score

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 results have been released which saw as many as 43 candidates securing the 100 percentile. To get admission to engineering colleges, candidates not only have to clear the exam, but they also need to follow the admission criteria of the colleges.

Further, students need to have passed or appeared in the 12th class examination in 2021 or 2022 from any recognised board of education to be eligible to have appeared for JEE Main 2023. Additionally, applicants must have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the qualifying examination (65 per cent marks for the reserved category) to be eligible to sit for the exam.

Counselling for admissions to IITs, NITs, and IIITs is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). JoSAA conducts counselling for IIT admissions as well as for the NIT, IIIT, and more. CSAB on the other hand provides counselling for excess seats in the NIT+ system.

Advertisement

Top engineering colleges that accept JEE Main score:

— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

— National Institute of Technology Karnataka

— Anna University

— Vellore Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Rourkela

— Jadavpur University

— Institute of Chemical Technology

— National Institute of Technology Warangal

— Amrita School of Engineering

— Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

— National Institute of Technology Calicut

— Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

— Jamia Millia Islamia

— Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

— Birla Institute of Technology & Science

— Amity University Noida

— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Advertisement

— Siksha `O` Anusandhan

— Malaviya National Institute of Technology

— Delhi Technological University

— Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

— Birla Institute of Technology

— Aligarh Muslim University

— National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra

— SRM Institute of Science and Technology

— Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

— International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

— Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

— Manipal Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Silchar

Advertisement

— National Institute of Technology Durgapur

— Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology

— PSG College of Technology

— College of Engineering Pune

— Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

— Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology

— Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology

— Visvesvaraya Technological University

— Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

— Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

— Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University

— MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology

Advertisement

— Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education

— National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

— International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore

— Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

— Thiagarajar College of Engineering

— Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Raipur

According to the NTA, the cut-off for JEE (Advanced) for the general category is 90.77 this year, up from 88.41 last year. For those in the economically weaker section (EWS) category, it is 75.62, much higher than 63.11 last year. For OBC, SC, and ST categories it is 73.61, 51.97 and 37.23, up from last year’s 67, 43.08 and 26.77. Candidates must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates of JEE Main to appear for JEE Advanced, the registrations for which began on April 30.

Read all the Latest Education News here