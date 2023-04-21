JEE Main 2023: Last Date to Raise Objection Today, Check Result Update

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 results are likely to be out soon. The National Testing Agency has allowed candidates to raise objections on the JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key till today, April 21, by 5 pm at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The objections raised by the candidates will be verified and cross-checked by a panel comprising subject experts. If the objection is found correct, the JEE Main answer key 2023 will be updated and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. For challenging a response in the JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key, a student has to pay Rs 200 as a fee. The amount is non-refundable, said NTA.

In its notification to raise objections the NTA said, “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee." Any student who is raising an objection on the last date has to submit Rs 200 through debit card, credit card, or net banking up to 5 pm.

JEE MAIN 2023 ANSWER KEY: HOW TO RAISE OBJECTION

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with the application number mentioned on your admit card and date of birth. Enter the security pin as displayed and click on the submit button.

Step 3: You will find the option of ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’. Select the option.

Step 4: The question IDs in the below sequential order for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will appear. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key by NTA.

Step 5: If the candidate wants to challenge this option, one can use any one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

Step 6: Upload any supporting documents.

Step 7: After clicking the desired option scroll down and ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.

Step 8: A display of all the option IDs challenged will appear.

Step 9: Pay a fee of Rs 200 and save the page.

Based on the objection raised and the views of subject experts, the agency will prepare the final JEE Main 2023 answer key. After the announcement of the result, the authorities will not entertain any issues related to the answer key. Those individuals who have raised objections will not be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge posed. Soon after the result is out, the toppers list will be declared. Those who rank in the top 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE Main will be eligible to sit for the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced.

