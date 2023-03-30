JEE Main 2023: NTA Warns Against Fake News on Release Date of Admit Card, City Intimation Slip

The National Testing Agency ( NTA) has issued a public notice regarding the fake information being spread about Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023. NTA alerted candidates about the spread of fake information on social media. “It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess “insider" information on the date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2," read the notice.

The exam-conducting agency rejected these claims and said that any information about the admit card and city intimation slips will be announced through public notices on official websites only.

Advertisement

NTA urged students and parents to not fall prey to such fake information and clarified that the only authentic source of information for JEE (Main) 2023 examinations are the official websites of NTA for JEE Main i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

For more information regarding the admit card or the examination city intimation slips for JEE (Main) 2023, candidates are advised to contact through e-mail or the helpline number provided in the public notice. The email id for JEE (Main) 2023 is jeemain@nta.ac.in. Students can also contact the NTA helpline number- 011-40759000.

The city intimation slips for JEE Main 2023 are expected to be released in the third week of March. Admit cards are also expected to be available from the last week of March.

City Intimation Slip for JEE (MAIN) 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip, when available.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Advertisement

Step 5: Download the exam slip.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official websites of JEE (Main) 2023 for the latest updates.

Read all the Latest Education News here