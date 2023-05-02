JEE Main 2023: Rank 4 Malay Kedia Shares His Study Plan, Aims to Pursue Research in Physics

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 results for admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes were published on April 29. This year, over 9 lakh students took the engineering entrance exams. With a score of 100 out of 100, Malay Kedia from Uttar Pradesh earned All India Rank (AIR) 4 in the general category.

Throughout exam preparation, Malay placed a strong emphasis on practice, and he credited his parents, coaching instructors, and mentors for his accomplishment. His mother Shweta Kedia is a home tutor, while his father Bhaskar Kedia is the sales head of a private company.

A resident of Ghaziabad, he has excelled academically since she was a young child. His parents sent him to Kota for JEE coaching much like the majority of other JEE applicants did, but as early as in class 9. As a result of the lockdown that followed the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Malay had to spend more than a month apart from his family.

According to Malay, he prepared the chemistry portion of the JEE Main with the help of the NCERT syllabus which extensively helped him boost his confidence. He asserts that those preparing for the JEE Main do not require a separate text or study material provided they study the NCERT syllabus well enough to build a solid foundation. Additionally, he had also opted to take up coaching from Allen Career Institute last year.

Malay stated that JEE Advanced 2023 is his primary goal when addressing his upcoming plan and strategy. He plans to pursue research in Physics subsequent to getting his BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

Malay also achieved a 99.99 percentile in the January session of JEE Main. Aside from that, he received a 99 per cent score in his tenth grade. Furthermore, he also cleared the tests for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana and the National Talent Search Examination. In the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Examination, he earned the All India 6th rank.

