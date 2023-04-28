JEE Main 2023 Result Soon, Know List of Websites to Check Scores

National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Result soon. According to the media reports, the results are likely to release this week. However, the official announcement of the JEE main result date and time is yet to be announced. The results for Joint Entrance Examination can be checked by candidates on the official sites.

Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will also announce the topper’s name, percentile, cut-off marks, and other important details. Candidates can check their performance on the website soon after the results are released by entering their login information such as registration number, date of birth (DoB), and password.

JEE Mains Result 2023: Where to Check Scores

- jeemain.nta.nic.in

- ntaresults.nic.in

JEE Mains Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result" on the homepage page.

Step 3: After entering the necessary login details, click “Submit."

Step 4: A new window showing the JEE Main 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result after you’ve reviewed it.

Step 6: Print the results of the JEE Main session 2 for future reference.

Those who rank among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main will be eligible to take the IIT admission exam – JEE Advanced — on June 4, as per schedule.

The answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. The JEE Main final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023. The JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 will be published based on the final answer key.

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2023 was conducted by NTA on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The exams for Session 2 were scheduled in two shifts, one from 9 AM to 12 PM in the morning and another from 3 PM to 6 PM in the afternoon. The examination was carried out for Paper 1– B.E./B.Tech and Papers 2A and 2B– B.Planning/B.Arch programmes. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was taken by roughly 9.4 lakh students this year.

