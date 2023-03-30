JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Date and Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 admit card 2023 soon. The JEE Main admit card is expected to be out in the first week of April. There is no official confirmation from the NTA yet. Once it is out, candidates who registered for the JEE Main Session 2 can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, the examination city slip is also awaited by candidates. “Dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time," read the official notice.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the agency will release the JEE Main Session 2 exam city intimation slip on or before March 31. The JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, while April 13 and 15 are saved as reserved dates. With the help of the city intimation slip, candidates will find their exam city details and plan their travel accordingly.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official page at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Candidates Activity’ section. Click on the JEE Main Session II admit card 2023 link.

Step 3: On the new page, log in using your application number and date of birth (DoB).

Step 4: The JEE Main Session II admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket.

Step 6: Take a printout of the JEE Main Session II admit card for future reference.

Advertisement

On the date of the exam, all appearing students are advised to carry their JEE Main Session II 2023 admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall or even appear for the test without an admit card and a valid photo ID.

Read all the Latest Education News here