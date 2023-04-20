JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Out, How to Raise Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 answer key yesterday, April 19. The JEE Main provisional answer key 2023 along with the question papers and recorded responses is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the JEE Main 2023 Session Answer Key can raise objections against it till 5 pm on April 21, 2023. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts and if the candidate is found correct, the JEE Main answer key 2023 will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

“Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee", reads the official notice by NTA. The payment for the processing fee is required to be made only through debit card, credit card, or net banking up to 5:30 pm.

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’.

Step 3: Log in with the application number and date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed and submit.

Step 4: Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

Step 5: The question IDs in the below sequential order for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will appear. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key by NTA.

Step 6: If the candidate wants to challenge this option, one can use any one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Step 7: Upload supporting documents.

Step 8: After clicking the desired option scroll down and ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.

Step 9: A display of all the option IDs challenged will appear.

Step 10: Click on ‘Save your Claim and pay the fee’.

Based on the revised final answer key, the JEE Main result will be prepared and declared. Individuals are not informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of the challenge.

