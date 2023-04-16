JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 soon. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once out. After the provisional answer key, NTA will release the JEE Main session 2 final answer key 2023, following which the results will be declared.

Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023 paper (CFTIs). Candidates who qualify for JEE Main and are ranked in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced for admission into various IITs.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: How to check answer key

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the provisional answer key on the homepage

Step 3: View and save the list

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 10 engineering colleges in India

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

The JEE Main 2023 session one was held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. JEE Main 2023 was offered in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Advertisement

The session 1 result was declared on Feb 6. More than 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main session 1. Out of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. A total of 20 students scored 100 percentile in session 1, out of which 14 are general category candidates, four from OBC, and one each from EWS and SC categories. There were no female toppers in the top 20 this time. In this session of JEE Main, the highest number of aspirants were from Maharashtra with 1,03,039 or nearly 12 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 11.6 per cent, and Andhra Pradesh with 10.6 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here