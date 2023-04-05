JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Begins Tomorrow, Free Mock Test Links Released by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start administering the JEE Main 2023 exam in its second session on April 6. The admit card for the same has been made available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates can get their admit cards on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main mock test links are located on nta.ac.in. On its official website, the NTA also offers video lectures with the best content. These videos are available for free viewing by students preparing for the JEE Main exams. They were created by IIT professors, and they include biology, physics, chemistry, and maths.

Although NCERT textbooks are important for JEE Mains 2023 preparation, using JEE Main 2023 practice exam papers is equally important. Candidates’ confidence would increase by taking JEE Main practice exams throughout the last round of preparation.

Advertisement

Read | VITEEE 2023 Slot Booking Begins, Application Deadline Extended to April 5

The National Test Abhyas app, created by NTA, also enables candidates to take JEE Main 2023 practice exams. The software was created to make it easier for applicants to take excellent practice exams in the comfort of their own homes. Android and iOS smartphones and tablets can both use the NTA app. You can download the app from the iTunes Store or Google Play Store. After downloading the app, students must sign up or register with some basic information to create a free account and begin accessing free mock exams for the exams they have chosen.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will take place in 24 cities outside of India on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various sites across the nation. The JEE Main exam is essential for all applicants who want to get enrolled at some of India’s best engineering institutes.

Candidates must go to the official website, and input their application number, and date of birth to download the admit card. The website also provides direct access to download the admission card.

Candidates will be required to input their roll number, date of birth, and other information after clicking the link. Candidates can generate their JEE Main 2023 Admit Card by clicking the submit button after entering all the required information; the admit card will then be generated and shown on the screen.

Advertisement

It is advised that students carefully review all the information on the admit card, including their name, exam location, and time. To the exam site, candidates should also bring a printed copy of their admission card and a legitimate photo ID. In addition, candidates should print out their admit cards for future use and bring them to the testing location with them, along with a valid photo ID.

The NTA has implemented stringent regulations, including adherence to Covid-19 norms, to guarantee the security and protection of all applicants during the exam. 9.4 lakh candidates are anticipated to show up for the tests.

Read all the Latest Education News here