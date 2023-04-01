JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Out, Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 admit card 2023 soon. NTA released the exam city slip for JEE Main 2023 on Friday, March 31. Candidates who registered for the second session of JEE Main 2023 can check and download the exam city slip from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit card for the JEE Main Session 2 is likely to be released in the first week of April.

It is to be noted that the exam city slip is not the admit card for JEE Main but a piece of advance information for the allotment of the city where the exam centre will be located. Candidates can find their exam city details in the intimation slip and plan their travel accordingly. The JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled to be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, with April 13 and 15 being kept as reserved dates. The entrance exam will be conducted at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 24 cities outside India.

Advertisement

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Candidates Activity’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2023 link, when available.

Step 4: On the new page, login using the application number and date of birth (DoB).

Step 5: The Main Session 2 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the JEE admit card.

Advertisement

Step 7: Take a printout of the hall ticket.

Candidates who register for the exam are advised to carry their JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card 2023 on all days. Without an admit card and a valid photo ID, no candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here